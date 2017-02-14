Burger King offers meal with ‘adult’ toys for Valentine’s Day in Israel

(WSVN) - Burger King is giving adults their own kind of “happy meal” in its restaurants in Israel.

The fast food chain has come up with an interesting way to lure couples in for a romantic meal on Valentine’s Day. Couples can get a boxed meal for two called the “Adults Meal” that comes with two Whoppers, two orders of fries, two beers, and a “romantic adult toy.”

“Kids’ meal? That’s for kids,” the chain’s commercial says. “Burger King presents the Adults Meal, with an adult toy inside.”

The deal is only available at Burger King’s restaurants in Israel, and only on Valentine’s Day. Interested couples must show their ID to prove they are 18 or older.

The commercial shows such items as a lace blindfold, feather duster, and head massager. It’s unclear if any other “toy” options are available.

Burger King’s France locations took their holiday promotion in a decidedly different direction, with a cup lid with two holes for bendy straws to allow for easy drink sharing.

Watch the “Adults Meal” commercial below.

