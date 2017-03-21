Burger King implements humane animal welfare policy

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-based fast food chain has announced a new policy that implements humane practices when it comes to their food.

Burger King is collaborating with an animal protection non-profit to create more humane slaughter practices, Tuesday.

The company is pledging to do business only with suppliers that meet the Global Animal Partnership standards, which would supply more than 15,000 Burger King locations in the United States. That means each company must provide clean living conditions for chickens and humanely kill them, Burger King executives said.

The transition and collaboration with the non-profit Mercy For Animals follows other fast food chains like Chipotle, Red Robin, Quiznos, Panera, and Starbucks, which have also committed to the improved animal welfare.

Mercy For Animals’ vice president, Brent Cox, released a statement that read in part, “Burger King’s commitment to improving the welfare of the chickens in its supply chain by meeting GAP standards will reduce the suffering of millions of chickens each year. It should inspire other leading quick-serve restaurant chains to implement identical commonsense welfare improvements.”

Burger King executives said they hope other chains will also follow this practice.

If you’d like to read more about the policy, go to: http://www.rbi.com/Responsible-Sourcing-Commitments/Index?keyGenPage=330067.

