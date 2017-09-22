Budweiser offering free weekend Lyft rides until end of 2017

(WSVN) - Budweiser and Lyft are teaming up to discourage drinking and driving.

The brewing company and ride-sharing app are offering up to 150,000 free round-trip weekend rides, giving out thousands of codes every Thursday for the rest of the year. The codes can be used between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m., and are valid for three days.

Users who want to cash in on the credits will have to check Budweiser’s Facebook or Instagram accounts at 2 p.m. Eastern each week for a chance to get the free rides.

Residents of major cities like Miami, New York, Boston and Atlanta will compete for the same pool of credits. In total, the campaign covers cities in nine states.

Budweiser says it might expand to more states and offer more credits if the response to the promotion is good.

