(WSVN) - Budweiser is offering Lyft users a designated driver — for free.

The beer company and the transportation network company are teaming up in an effort to reduce drunk driving.

Starting Thursdays, a code can be found on Budweiser’s Facebook or Instagram accounts. Anyone can use it for discounted round-trip Lyft rides over the weekend.

For the second year, we’ve teamed up with @Budweiser to offer round-trip Lyft rides to help prevent drunk driving. https://t.co/Tf64NPTfbf pic.twitter.com/kXUFR4wpud — Lyft (@lyft) September 20, 2017

Nine states, including Florida, will take part in the promotion.

