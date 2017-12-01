Budweiser hoping to brew beer in Mars

(WSVN) - Budweiser is hoping to give their customers an out-of-this-world experience with a brew straight from Mars.

In a press release, the beer maker announced their plan to send a shipment of barley seeds to the International Space Station.

According to Fox News, the grains will remain in orbit for a month, before heading back to Earth to be analyzed.

“Budweiser is always pushing the boundaries of innovation and we are inspired by the collective American Dream to get to Mars,” said Budweiser Vice President Ricardo Marques in a statement to Fox News. “We are excited to begin our research to brew beer for the red planet.”

Budweiser’s barley launch is set to take place on Dec. 4, 2017.

