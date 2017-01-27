Budweiser Clydesdales welcome new baby foal

(WSVN) - The Budweiser Clydesdale family just got a little bigger.

Warm Springs Ranch in Missouri is the brewery’s breeding farm for their famous horses, and is home to more than 70 Clydesdales.

The ranch’s Facebook page announced the birth of Pete, their first foal of the season. Handlers said both Pete and his mom Porsche are happy and healthy.

Adult Clydesdales can grow to be over 6 feet tall and weigh between 1,800 and 2,300 pounds. The ranch’s website says each horse consumes as much as 25 quarts of whole grains per day, along with 50 to 60 pounds of hay. They drink approximately 30 gallons of water a day.

Budweiser has several traveling hitches of the beautiful horses, based in St. Louis, Missouri, Fort Collins, Colorado, and Merrimack, New Hampshire. The Clydesdales recently visited Deerfield Beach back in December, delighting crowds along A1A as they pulled their famous red wagon behind them.

