Buck in New York braves winter storm to grab a bite to eat

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (WSVN) — A woman in New York caught a beautiful sight on camera while staying indoors during this week’s massive winter storm.

Donna Nicholson told Fox 5 that she was inside her Staten Island home when she spotted a male deer outside her window.

Nicholson started recording the buck as it munched on a tree outside her home, its back covered in snow.

The “bomb cyclone” slammed the Northeast, dumping as much as 17 inches of snow in some areas. Blizzard warnings and states of emergency were in wide effect, and wind gusts hit more than 70 mph in places. In parts of New England, snow fell as fast as 3 inches per hour.

