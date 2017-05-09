British gym offers hour-long ‘napercise’ classes

(WSVN) - A British gym chain is introducing a new fitness class called ‘napercise,’ where people take a mid-afternoon nap for 45 minutes.

David Lloyd Clubs says the class targets exhausted parents and is designed to reinvigorate the mind, body, and “even burn the odd calorie.”

“According to our research, 86 percent of parents admit to regularly suffering from fatigue which is alarmingly high when you consider the important role getting a good night’s sleep can play in our overall mental and physical and wellbeing,” said a company spokesperson, via a press release. “We’re always looking for new ways to tackle the issues that everyday families face, which is what ‘Napercise’ sets out to do.”

The class starts with some stretching and is followed by laying down in a bed with a blanket and eye mask.

To facilitate sleeping, the club says it turns down the thermostat and plays relaxing music. The class ends with more stretching.

The gym says over 100 people have already signed up for a free trial class.

