Britain-EU Brexit talks to start Monday as planned

LONDON (AP) — The British government says that the talks to leave the European Union will start Monday, as planned.

David Davis, who leads the Department for Exiting the European Union, says in a joint statement Thursday that the decision comes after discussion in Brussels.

In a joint statement issued, officials said: “David Davis, Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, and Michel Barnier, the European Commission’s Chief Negotiator, agreed today to launch Article 50 negotiations on Monday, 19 June.”

