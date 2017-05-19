(WSVN) - Prepare yourselves for brain freeze, Slurpee lovers: “Bring Your Own Cup Day” is back at 7-Eleven.

Customers can bring in their own cups (or other such receptacles) with a flavored Slurpee for $1.50 on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Participating stores will have an in-store display with a 10-inch diameter hole. Whatever “cup” a customer brings must fit in the hole in order to qualify for the promotion.

Cups must also be food-safe, clean, and watertight. Only one cup is allowed per person.

