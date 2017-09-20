Bride uses rescue puppies instead of bouquet to raise adoption awareness

(WSVN) - Instead of having a traditional bouquet of flowers, an Iowa bride did something a little different.

According to Fox 32, Samantha Clark decided to give up a bouquet of flowers, and instead got a group of live puppies. Her goal was to raise awareness for the need to adopt shelter dogs.

Clark contacted AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport for the pups and used a litter of 8-week old Chiweenies, a small Chihuahua/Dachshund mix.

Fox 32 reports that the group of puppies in the photo are now up for adoption.

