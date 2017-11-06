Brick by brick: Airbnb offers family chance to live in 25 million-piece LEGO house

(WSVN) - LEGO is generally used to build pretend houses and buildings, but one lucky family will actually get the change to stay inside a home made of 25 million LEGOs.

Popular home-sharing website Airbnb is hosting a contest where the winner will get the chance to stay in a new LEGO home in Denmark.

The house of blocks has three restaurants, a LEGO gallery and bedroom beneath a LEGO waterfall.

The winner will also be served by robots.

The LEGO house first opened its doors in September and required four years to build.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.