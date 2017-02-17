Brewery offers paid ‘paw-ternity’ leave for employees with new or rescued dogs

(WSVN) - A new puppy is a big commitment, and the adjustment period can be a trying time for pet parents. So one brewery is offering a week of paid ‘paw-ternity’ leave for employees with new puppies or rescued dogs.

BrewDog, a Scottish brewing company, is opening a factory in Ohio in just a few months. They say they are the first company in the United Kingdom, and will also be the first in the U.S., to offer “Puppy Parental Leave.”

Dog days. Taking time out for paw-ternity leave! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/JhntbnixFo — BrewDog (@BrewDog) February 13, 2017

While employees are welcome to bring their dogs to work with them, the company said they want to help their workers and their canines adjust and bond in “those all-important first few days of the greatest relationship a person can have.”

“we know only too well that having a new arrival – whether a mewling pup or unsettled rescue dog – can be stressful for human and hound both,” the company’s blog said. “So we are becoming the first in our industry to give our staff a working week’s leave on us to help settle a new furry family member into their home.”

BrewDog says their mission is simple: to become “the best company to work for. Ever.”

