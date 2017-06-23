Breakdancing gorilla caught on camera making a splash

DALLAS (WSVN) — He’s known as the “breakdancing” gorilla, and he’s making quite a splash online.

Zola, a 14-year-old Western lowland gorilla, lives at the Dallas Zoo, where a zookeeper recorded behind-the-scenes video of him twirling and dancing in a kiddie pool.

Primate supervisor Ashley Orr wrote on the zoo’s blog that Zola likes spending time in the pool because he has a “passion for splashin’.”

“As keepers, we are constantly coming up with new and fresh ways to enrich our animals. And clearly, the pool is a favorite for Zola!” Orr wrote.

The zoo says his “dancing” is really just a form of play, showing the animal is content or comfortable.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.