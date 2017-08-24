Brazen liquor thief caught on camera stashing bottles down her pants

(WSVN) - Police in Louisiana are looking for a woman who they say stole multiple bottles of alcohol by storing them all over her body.

The heist happened last Friday, as surveillance video in the Shreveport store captured the woman stashing bottles wherever she could — in her purse, down her pants, and in her shirt.

The woman then goes up to the counter and pays for one bottle before leaving the store. But unfortunately for her, the camera got a crystal-clear view of the entire “five-finger discount.”

Caddo Crime Stoppers shared the video as police are offering a $300 reward for anyone with information that helps them find her.

