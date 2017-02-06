Brand of canned dog food recalled due to sickness concerns

MIAMI (WSVN) - When multiple dogs became sick after digesting wet dog food by Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food, the FDA announced, Monday, that the company would be voluntarily recalling one of their products.

According to FOX 35, the Food and Drug Administration made the announcement after potential contaminant was detected in one lot of Hunk of Beef Au Jus, a wet dog food by Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food.

The contaminant, identified as pentobarbital, can possibly cause side effects if digested that range from drowsiness, dizziness and excitement to loss of balance, nausea, or in extreme cases, possibly death.

The dog food was sold in Florida as well as Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin, Washington, California, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia and Michigan.

The lot numbers affected in this recall are 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB and 1816E13HB. The canned foods have an expiration date of June 2020 and a bar code that ends in 20109.

So far, five dogs have become ill, and one of the five dogs has passed away, after consuming Hunk of Beef Au Jus.

According to the FDA, dog owners who bought cans with the numbers listed above are urged to stop feeding it immediately and contact the company at 1-847-537-0102.

