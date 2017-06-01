Boy secretly records dad abusing his two-year-old brother who has cerebral palsy

AUSTIN, Texas (WSVN) — A Texas man is facing felony charges for abusing his disabled toddler after his older son recorded the disturbing incident on his phone.

Police in the Austin suburb of Leander were called to a middle school after the boy told school staff what he recorded, Fox 7 reports.

The student told police he had sent the video to his older sister so his father would not find it. Investigators watched the video, which showed 48-year-old Alejandro Gonzalez grabbing the two-year-old by his hair, violently shaking the boy as he was sitting in a high chair being fed.

The older brother told police his father was shaking the toddler because he would not eat. The two-year-old has cerebral palsy, a muscular disorder that causes difficulty chewing or swallowing food.

Police also reviewed photos of the child with bruises and red marks on his body after Gonzalez allegedly hit the boy with a belt, according to KXAN.

Gonzalez was arrested and charged with injury to a child, a third-degree felony. He is currently in jail on a $100,000 bond.

