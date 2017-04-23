Bour’s 3-run homer lifts Marlins over Padres 7-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Bour hit a three-run homer to cap the six-run sixth inning and help the Miami Marlins to a 7-3 victory Sunday against the San Diego Padres.

The first six Marlins batters reached and scored in the sixth, helping Tom Koehler (1-1) to his first win of the season.

San Diego’s Luis Perdomo came off the disabled list and shut down the Marlins through five before hitting the wall in the sixth. Martin Prado hit a leadoff single, Christian Yelich walked and Giancarlo Stanton hit an RBI single to chase Perdomo.

Craig Stammen (0-1) came on and allowed Marcell Ozuna’s RBI double just past the glove of first baseman Wil Myers and J.T. Realmuto’s RBI single to left before Bour hit a no-doubter to right field, his third.

Kevin Quackenbush relieved and got three straight outs.

Perdomo allowed three runs and four hits, struck out five and walked three. He had held the Marlins to two hits and two walks through five.

Koehler allowed three runs and six hits in six innings, struck out seven and walked two.

Christian Yelich hit a sacrifice fly for the Marlins in the ninth. Stanton had three hits.

The Padres started four rookies Sunday, including two players picked in the December draft.

Rookie Hunter Renfroe, called up late last season, homered to straightaway center field in the fourth off Koehler for a 3-0 lead. It was his third. Yangervis Solarte was aboard on a leadoff walk. Solarte hit an RBI single in the first.

Padres manager Andy Green was ejected at the end of the seventh by plate umpire Paul Emmel, apparently for arguing balls and strikes.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Perdomo had been on the DL with shoulder inflammation. RHP Zach Lee was optioned to Triple-A El Paso to make room for Perdomo.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Miami is off before starting a three-game series had Philadelphia on Tuesday night, when LHP Wei-Yin Chen (2-0, 3.94) is scheduled to start against RHP Vince Velazquez (0-2, 7.20).

Padres: RHP Jhoulys Chacin (2-2, 4.70) is scheduled to start Monday night at Arizona in a rematch with RHP Zack Greinke (1-2, 3.28). Chacin scattered three hits in eight innings to beat Greinke 1-0 Wednesday night at Petco Park. Greinke went the distance.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.