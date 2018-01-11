Boston man creates Darth Vader snowman on city sidewalk

BOSTON (WSVN) – A man in Boston decided to bring a bit of the Dark Side to his city.

The life-sized Darth Vader snowman appeared on a sidewalk in the city’s Leather District Wednesday morning.

The “Star Wars” villain was built and carved by George Li, who put last week’s snowfall to impressive artistic use.

This isn’t the first time he’s made an icy creation. Last year, Li built a Batman snowman on the same sidewalk.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.