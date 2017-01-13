Boots recalled after customer discovers swastikas on soles

A shoe manufacturer says they are recalling a line of boots after a customer noticed the soles left a surprising imprint.

A user on Reddit posted an image of his work boots with swastika-shaped marks the soles left on the ground, saying, “There was an angle I didn’t get to see when ordering my new work boots.”

Polar Fox Boots had the shoes listed on Amazon as military boots, and the image soon garnered plenty of attention.

“Hopefully, they’re at least the Reich size,” one person joked.

The company quickly recalled the controversial boots once word spread about the unfortunate sole marks, claiming they were unaware of the markings until the Reddit post appeared.

“That was totally something that wasn’t intentional,” Polar Fox e-commerce manager Anthony Nguyen told the Daily Mail. “It’s something that we’re going to pull off the shelves obviously. It was obviously a design flaw.”

The listing has since been pulled off Amazon’s website.

