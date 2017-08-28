Body of missing North Dakota woman found wrapped in plastic, dumped in river, police say

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Prosecutors in North Dakota say a woman charged in the disappearance of a pregnant woman admitted taking advantage of the woman in an attempt to get her baby.

But charges filed Monday against Brooke Lynn Crews and her boyfriend, William Hoehn, don’t shed any light on how 22-year-old Savanna Greywind died. Her body was found Sunday night in the Red River near Fargo.

Fargo Police Chief David Todd says the body, which was wrapped in plastic, was first spotted by kayakers who notified authorities.

A criminal complaint says Brooke Lynn Crews told police she arranged to have 22-year-old Savanna Greywind come to her apartment on Aug. 19 and told her how to induce labor.

Crews told police that Greywind came back two days later to give her the newborn baby.

But Crews’ boyfriend, William Hoehn, told police that he came home Aug. 19 to find Crews cleaning up blood in their bathroom. Hoehn says Crews presented him with an infant baby girl and said: “This is our baby.”

The baby was with Crews when she was arrested.

Crews and Hoehn are charged with conspiracy to commit murder and other counts. They didn’t enter pleas during a court hearing Monday.

