Body cam shows cookie-eating squirrel charging police officers

BROCKPORT, NY (WSVN) — When New York officers responded to a report of a house break-in, they came face to face with a squirrel that wasn’t going down without a fight.

According to Brockport Police, the squirrel had entered the residence and reportedly ate some cookies in the kitchen.

When the two officers arrived to capture the squirrel, it leaped towards one of them.

Ultimately, officers were able to capture the squirrel and release it without injury.

The police department said the homeowner was relieved that their uninvited guest was set free.

