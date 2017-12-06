Body cam footage shows Georgia officer saving infant’s life

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSVN) — Body camera footage showed the intense moment a Georgia police officer saved the life of a baby who had stopped breathing.

Tina Adkins’ 29-day-old infant started choking and turning blue early Saturday morning. Body camera footage shows Savannah Police officer William Eng racing up three flights of stairs, grabbing the unresponsive baby and immediately beginning chest compressions.

Eng performed CPR for more than a minute before baby Bella began to cry again, to the family’s relief.

“He was at the right place at the right time,” said a family member. “Sometimes angels don’t come from heaven, some of them are already here, and he’s an angel.”

The newborn was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment, where doctors said the officer’s quick thinking saved her life.

Several days later, the mother and baby reunited at police headquarters with Officer Eng, who gave baby Bella a onesie bearing the department’s logo as a special gift.

