Blind triplets achieve Eagle Scout honor, a first in 107-year Boy Scout history

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WSVN) – History was made within the Boy Scouts after triplets, who are blind, were named Eagle Scouts.

This milestone accomplishment, according to Fox 5, is the first time blind Boy Scouts have been named Eagle Scouts. Leo, Nick and Steven Cantos were honored, Wednesday, in front of family, friends, fellow Boy Scouts and the U.S. Secretary of Labor.

According to the Boy Scouts of America, the 17-year-old brothers were given their Eagle Scout ranks “under the same conditions as their sighted peers, with no extensions or special considerations.”

According to the organization, only four percent of Boy Scouts achieve the Eagle Scouts honor.

The triplets are known among loved ones as competitive and loving video games. Their love of technology grew, however, thanks to Aira smart glasses and a customer service representative that reached out to the triplets.

The new tech is made specifically for those who are blind and, according to the representative, allows the user of the glasses to see in real-time. “This will be very good stuff for describing scenery especially,” said Leo to Fox 5.

After learning of the smart glasses, Nick wanted to know one simple thing; what his father, Ollie, looked like.

Ollie Cantos, who is also blind, adopted the three brothers in 2010 when they were 10 years old.

