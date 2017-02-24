Bird receives hand-knit sweaters from all over the world after losing feathers

(WSVN) - Warning: adorable pictures of a tiny lovebird posing in gorgeous knit sweaters may cause some readers to feel an overwhelming sense of warmth or experience eye soreness from staring at the pictures for a prolonged period of time. Viewer discretion is advised.

When a lovebird named Rhea was given away after she lost all of her feathers, her new owner did what anyone else would — turned her into an internet sensation.

According to FOX 26, Rhea was diagnosed with a rare disease called Psittacine Beak and Feather Disease, a disease which attacks the feather follicles of birds and causes feathers to fall off.

Unfortunately for Rhea, this means her feathers will never grow back. This prognosis is dim, since birds depend on their feathers for warmth.

#tb to when I was real young 💛 yes, this is a picture of me before my feathers fell off! To you: thank you so much for this, you made my day! 😊 A post shared by Rhea The Naked Birdie (@rhea_thenakedbirdie) on Oct 27, 2016 at 6:18am PDT

But her adopted mother Isabella Eisenmann turned her new pet’s setback into an opportunity to create not only a viral sensation, but a social statement.

Eisenmann began posting pictures and videos of Rhea on Instagram and Facebook accounts called “Rhea the Naked Birdie,” all in order to spread awareness about diseases, appearances, acceptance, adoption and disabilities.

A #stillshot of an interview that's coming soon ✨ #motherdaughter #love #specialbond A post shared by Rhea The Naked Birdie (@rhea_thenakedbirdie) on Feb 16, 2017 at 4:19pm PST

According to Eisenmann, her goal was “to reach out to those who feel that they don’t belong, for them to know that different is beautiful.”

And it turns out Rhea’s story truly resonates with people, because Rhea the Naked Birdie now has over 278,000 followers on the ‘gram from users all over the world.

Fans are so dedicated to Rhea’s story, that they started donating hand-knit sweaters, costumes and more, all custom-made for the little lovebird.

🐰 and I staying close during this cold cold evening 💛 thanks to Katherine @katharine_t for sending me this wonderful sweater all the way from UK! #RheasSweaterCollection #LegsForDays A post shared by Rhea The Naked Birdie (@rhea_thenakedbirdie) on Nov 22, 2016 at 1:44pm PST

Its Friday and my body knows it 💃🏼 #ootd by my personal stylist @danasparkles12 #RheasSweaterCollection #SweaterWeather A post shared by Rhea The Naked Birdie (@rhea_thenakedbirdie) on Nov 4, 2016 at 1:37pm PDT

Another sweater from the great Alison Banks 💘 also, check out my new cheek feather 😏 #RheasSweaterCollection #SexyFeather #CheekFeather A post shared by Rhea The Naked Birdie (@rhea_thenakedbirdie) on Oct 11, 2016 at 7:22pm PDT

When you are not cold and your #mom makes you wear a sweater and a beanie 😒 Thanks so much Debbie McPherson for such wonderful sweaters!!! #RheasSweaterCollection A post shared by Rhea The Naked Birdie (@rhea_thenakedbirdie) on Feb 24, 2017 at 7:38am PST

Work it, Rhea! ❤

