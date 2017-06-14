Bikers come together to honor dying man’s last wish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSVN) — A group of bikers gathered to fulfill a terminally-ill man’s final wish: to hear the roar of a Harley one last time.

Jon Stanley was a motorcycle aficionado, and could frequently be seen out on his bike until he was diagnosed with brain and lung cancer in February, Fox News reports.

This past week, his health took a turn for the worse. Stanley’s brother-in-law put the word out to fellow bikers, and David Thompson organized the event.

“Bikers take care of bikers!” Thompson wrote, encouraging riders to “show him and his family some love and make some noise for him!”

Within hours of posting the event on Facebook, over 100 bikers met up to ride past Stanley’s home in South Bend, Indiana.

Not only did he get to hear the engines roar. Stanley was brought down from his house and sat in a sidecar as the engines revved.

He passed away later that night, shortly after hearing an evening news segment about the bikers’ act of kindness.

Stanley’s wife Brenda told WBND, “That’s the last thing he heard, the revving, the bikes. I know he’s happy.”

