Big game hunter killed after elephant falls on top of him

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Authorities in Zimbabwe say a South African hunter died after being crushed by an elephant.

A wildlife official said Monday that hunter Theunis Botha was with a client near Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park when he “unknowingly” walked into a herd of elephants on Friday.

Botha fired at the pack but was caught by surprise when an elephant came in from the side and picked him up with her trunk.

Another hunter shot the animal, and it collapsed on top of Botha, killing him.

Simukai Nyasha, spokesman for the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, says 51-year-old Botha was on a 10-day, licensed hunt.

The hunter ran a firm, Theunis Botha Big Game Safaris and Hounds. On the company’s website, Botha is described as a specialist in using hounds to hunt leopards.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.