(WSVN) - A fall favorite is back! Ben & Jerry’s Pumpkin Cheesecake ice cream is returning to store shelves.

The sweet treat combines real pumpkin with cheesecake and a graham cracker swirl.

The flavor is in high demand. Pints have sold out every year since 2007.

