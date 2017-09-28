PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WSVN) — A Boynton Beach family who high-tailed it out of Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma got the scare of their lives in Tennessee, thanks to some ransacking bears.

Travis Gonzalez took his family to Pigeon Forge, outside Knoxville, to ride out the storm. He never expected to come face to face with bears.

I just went fishing that morning, so they probably smelled some of this fishing stuff in the back, maybe,” said Gonzalez.

The animals broke into Gonzalez’s SUV, then proceeded to rip out part of the dashboard, tear out the rearview mirrors and even break the locks.

“They locked themselves inside the car, and then they just went crazy because they couldn’t get out,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez knew he had to get them out of there, so with a quick tug of the door handle, the bears came pouring out of the vehicle and took off. The South Floridian said he’s never moved so fast in his life.

