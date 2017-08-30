Bass Pro Shops, Disney donate to Harvey relief efforts

(WSVN) - Large businesses have started donating to Harvey relief efforts and to those affected by flooding in the Houston area.

Bass Pro Shops announced that the company is donating more than 80 Tracker boats to rescuers on the ground. The company has also donated $40,000 worth of relief supplies, including foods high in protein like jerky and peanuts to help feed both volunteers and flood victims.

WFTS reports The Walt Disney Company and its Houston television station donated $1 million to the American Red Cross. Disney added that any employee donations will be matched by the company as well.

PepsiCo has also donated $1 million to the Red Cross, according to Fortune.com.

Earlier in the week, Anheuser-Busch halted beer production at their Georgia facility in order to put water into cans. More than 10,000 cans are expected to arrive Tuesday, in Arlington, Texas.

MillerCoors announced it will send almost 50,000 cans of water from its Virginia brewery to Texas.

Actress Sandra Bullock joined a growing list of celebrities donating to relief efforts by pledging $1 million to the Red Cross, while Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is raising more than $5 million to the Houston Flood Relief Fund.

