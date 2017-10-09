Barber lies on floor to cut hair of child with autism

(WSVN) - A Canadian barber has gone viral after a photo of him giving a haircut to a child with autism took social media by storm.

The photo showed Franz Jakob, a barber in Quebec, lying down on the floor of his shop to give the young boy named Wyatt a haircut.

“I understood that with Wyatt I have to follow him around the salon with my tools to finish the cut,” Jacob told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Wyatt is the youngest of several customers Jakob caters to with autism. He says he schedules those clients at the end of the day so they have a calmer atmosphere and he can take his time.

“I lock the front door. It has to stay quiet,” he said.

Wyatt’s mother, Fauve Lafrenière, said the barber is an “everday hero” for catering to their needs, since her child is especially sensitive to sound and touch.

“He takes care of everything, and I don’t even get involved. It takes a load off my shoulders,” she told the CBC. “He welcomes him like his best friend. To see that he accepts these differences is just fantastic.”

