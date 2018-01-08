Bank theft suspect applies for a job with police, gets arrested during job interview

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. (WSVN) — Police in Arizona had been looking for a bank theft suspect since 2016. They finally made their arrest, and it was all because he applied for a job… at the police department.

Cottonwood Police said 32-year-old Alberto Saavedra Lopez is suspected of stealing $5,000 from his former employer, Bank of America, back in 2016.

Lopez quit his job soon after and moved two hours south to Phoenix, according to Fox 10. Though there was a warrant out for his arrest, Lopez reportedly refused to cooperate with authorities, evading phone calls and missing appointments.

That is, until December of 2017, when Lopez applied to work for the very same police department he had evaded over a year prior.

After Lopez applied for a dispatch position with Cottonwood Police, officers invited him to the station for what he believed was a job interview on Jan. 4.

But instead of getting the job, officers arrested him for felony theft, and told him he was out of the running for consideration for employment.

