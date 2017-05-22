Bags of pot found in thrift store clothing donation

(WSVN) - Someone donated a lot more than they intended to a second-hand clothing store in Minnesota… all because they forgot to check their pockets.

Police in Maplewood, Minnesota tweeted a photo of the mistaken donation to Once Upon a Child, Fox 13 reports.

Several dozen bags of marijuana were found inside the pant pockets of clothes donated to the thrift store. Police said the bags weighed about 111 grams.

Police mocked the “generous” donation on Twitter, saying, “Hey genius, Once Upon a Child thank you for the clothing donation, but you forgot something in your pant pockets… sucks to be you.”

