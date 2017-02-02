Bacon shortage wreaks havoc on breakfast connoisseurs nationwide

MIAMI (WSVN) - Americans are eating so much bacon, that the country’s bacon reserves are at the lowest levels in half a century, according to a report.

The Ohio Pork Council reported, Tuesday, that demand for frozen pork belly, which is frequently made into bacon, is outpacing supply, according to USA Today.

This past December, the total pork inventory dropped 41 million pounds to a staggering 17.8 million pounds, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

That might seem like a lot of bacon, but it’s actually the lowest level since Dec. 1957, in other words, since Dwight D. Eisenhower was president.

According to Forbes, due to the shortage, The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said the average price of sliced bacon per pound in December was $5.10. In Dec. 2006, the average price for sliced bacon per pound was $3.45.

Bacon gods, where art thou?

