Baby suffocates after 2-year-old brother tried to cuddle in crib

HOUSTON (WSVN) — A baby in Texas has died after police said his older brother crawled into his crib to cuddle, accidentally smothering the infant.

Fox 26 reports the mother found her 2-year-old son sleeping with the baby in his crib Tuesday night. But after she took the toddler back to bed, she realized her 6-month-old baby boy wasn’t breathing.

Houston Police said the older child apparently climbed into his baby brother’s crib to cuddle about a half an hour after the parents had their children go to sleep in separate rooms.

According to KTRK, police said the toddler smothered the the baby in his sleep, calling it a “tragic accident.”

The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, but told reporters it could take longer because of how young the baby was.

