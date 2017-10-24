Baby hippo photobombs couple’s engagement photo

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WSVN) — When Nick Kelble got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend at the zoo, one adorable baby hippo stole just a little bit of his thunder.

Kelble proposed to his girlfriend, Hayley Roll, in front of the hippo exhibit at the Cincinnati Zoo. As he popped the question, baby Fiona, who was born in January, pressed her nose against the tank to watch Hayley say “yes.”

“We’re so happy Fiona could be there on our special day,” Hayley wrote in her Instagram post, which captured the adorable moment. And to her now-fiancé, she said, “Here’s to many more years of going to zoos with you.”

Fiona stayed front and center as Kelble placed the ring on Roll’s finger, and even stuck around for a proper photo with the happy couple.

