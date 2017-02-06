Baby dolphin dies after beachgoers pull it from water to take selfies

(WSVN) - A baby dolphin in Argentina died after being pulled from the water by beachgoers wanting to take selfies with the animal.

According to Fox News, tourists spotted the young dolphin in the ocean just offshore in San Bernardo, about 200 miles south of Buenos Aires. A group of people captured the baby and pulled it onto the sand, with video posted to YouTube showing a hoard of people crowding around to pet it.

A bystander said that the dolphin was still alive when it was pulled ashore, but died on the sand as it was surrounded by people.

“He was young and came to the shore. They could have returned him to the water. In fact, he was still breathing,” the witness said. “But everyone started taking photos and touching him. They said he was already dead.”

This marks the second time in a year that a dolphin has died at the hands of tourists in Argentina. In February of 2016, a rare La Plata baby dolphin died after visitors at a resort just 13 miles away from San Bernardo removed the animal from the water to pass around. The dolphin died on the sand after the tourists were finished taking photos with it.

Otra vez mataron a un delfín en San Bernardo. Sacaron al animal del mar para sacarse fotos. pic.twitter.com/4qzYnWvKiH — C5N (@C5N) January 23, 2017

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.