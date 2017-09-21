Baby dies after father leaves him in steamy bathroom to treat cough

(WSVN) - A baby in New York City has died after his father apparently left the child alone in a steamy bathroom to cure his cough.

WPIX reports that 1-year-old Mordechai Halpern was found unresponsive around 5:15 a.m. Thursday.

Police said paramedics rushed the baby to the hospital, but he died before arrival.

The boy’s father decided to try a home remedy to cure the baby’s bronchitis, giving him a mixture of lemon, sugar and water in a bottle, WPIX reports. He then took the child into a bathroom around 3:30 a.m., where he turned on hot water in the shower and left the baby covered in a blanket in his stroller.

The father then reportedly left the bathroom and fell asleep. The boy’s mother had set an alarm for 5 a.m., and found the child unresponsive in the bathroom.

Sources told the New York Daily News that the baby’s body temperature was 108 degrees when he died. Police said the body showed no visible signs of trauma.

A medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.

It is unclear if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.