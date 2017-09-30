Autistic boy who wandered into swamp found by police dog

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A young autistic boy who wandered away from home is safe after being found in water up to his chest.

The Maine Police Canine Association says the 3-year-old wandered away from home on Thursday while at home with his grandmother. The grandmother heard the door close, realized the boy was gone, and dialed 911.

The Sun Journal reports that Lewiston Police Officer Nate Hood responded to the area with his dog, Ice.

They tracked the boy to a swampy area where he was in the water up to his chest. The boy was returned home, where his mother wanted to buy an ice cream for the dog for finding her son.

