Authorities warn of potentially criminal prank involving iPhone’s Siri

(WSVN) - Police are warning about a social media prank that could land you in legal trouble.

The 911 Emergency Communications division of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon is warning the public about not using iPhone’s virtual assistant Siri to ask about the number 108. Social media posts have lately been spreading across the country, urging iPhone users to ask Siri about the number and wait.

The phone interprets this as you needing emergency services, and connects you to the closest 911 center to you, the sheriff’s office said.

The prank calls can tie up 911 lines and lead to longer response times for actual emergencies. The sheriff’s office warns that misusing the 911 system is illegal, and can result in criminal charges.

“The prank, which has become popular on social media, is a very serious and potentially criminal act,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Even if you believe you have terminated the call in time, your prank call may still ring into the 9-1-1 center.”

Why does the phone call 911 if you ask about 108? It is programmed to recognize the equivalent of 911 in other countries. In this case, 108 is the emergency response number in India. But other numbers must be avoided as well, including 000, 999, 110, and 112, all of which will trigger your phone to call 911.

“Help us spread the word and make our community safe by ensuring those who need the life or death assistance of police, fire or EMS have access to them quickly when they call for help,” the sheriff’s office said.

