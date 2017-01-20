Authorities: 1 hurt, 1 in custody in Ohio school shooting

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities responding to a reported shooting at a western Ohio school say one person was hurt and one person is in custody.

The shooting was reported Friday morning at the complex for both high school and elementary students in the West Liberty-Salem Local School District, roughly 45 miles northwest of Columbus.

No confirmed details were immediately available about the suspect, the injured person or the circumstances of the shooting. Local media said initial reports indicated that someone was shot through a window of a boys’ restroom in the high school.

Parents in the district were being told to pick up their students at a nearby grocery store.

The superintendent’s office didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

