Australian pastry shop invents doughnut that glows in the dark

(WSVN) - A doughnut makes for a great late-night treat, but imagine if they were glow-in-the-dark.

Well, imagine no longer because a pastry shop in Australia has developed the “Glownut,” a doughnut that has glow-in-the-dark icing.

Although they may look radioactive, the icing gets its glow from a form of vitamin B, which is commonly used in glow-in-the-dark foods.

The doughnut reportedly has no unnatural dyes or additives, making the doughnut completely natural.

