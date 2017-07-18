Atari gives new look into latest console, ‘Ataribox’

MIAMI (WSVN) - Atari, a revolutionary company that helped put console gaming on the map, as released a new look at its next venture: the Ataribox.

The sneak-peek was announced, Monday, and marks the company’s first bit of news since its tease back in June. Not only does the console look slim, Kotaku reports four USB ports, an HDMI port, SD card slot and a LAN cable input will be found on the box.

Gamers have the option to buy two versions of the console: either with a wood front or with black glass.

This is Atari’s first console in nearly 24 years.

However, details have been scarce for the Ataribox, and there has yet to be an expected release date.

