Armed robbery suspect forgets to put on mask until after entering store

(WSVN) - Police in Washington, D.C. may have a pretty good shot of finding an armed robbery suspect, since he forgot to put on his mask until after he entered the convenience store he was trying to rob.

Police said the suspect entered the 7-Eleven store with a gun, demanding that the cashier open the register, Fox 5 reports.

It wasn’t until after he made his initial demand that the suspect appeared to realize his mask was not covering his face. The video shows the man pulling down the mask, taking the cash, and fleeing the scene.

