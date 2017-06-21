Armed Quiznos employee shoots robber, accomplices leave her behind

SALT LAKE CITY (WSVN) — An armed employee saved the day after she shot a woman who was attempting to rob her place of work.

According to KSL News, police said two men and a woman walked into a Salt Lake City Quiznos, took out two guns and attempted to take over the store.

Only the two employees were reported to be in the store at the time.

When one of the robbers attempted to go into the back room of the store, the female employee barricaded the door, pulled out her handgun and fired several shots around the door, hitting the female robber in the neck.

Police said the two men did not return fire before taking an undisclosed amount of money and leaving the woman behind.

The woman remains in critical condition, while her two accomplices remain at large.

