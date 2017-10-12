Arizona shelter seeks home for bonded Chihuahua, German Shepherd

(WSVN) - Two best buddies are looking for a “furever” home in Arizona.

The Arizona Humane Society said the two dogs, Jefe the Chihuahua and Jericho the German Shepherd, have become inseparable.

The shelter says the duo are a package deal because they are incredibly bonded and loyal to one another. When the pups were found, Jefe was laying on top of Jericho. But when emergency veterinary technicians attempted to separate them for examination, Fox 13 reports Jefe became frantic.

Rescuers say Jericho has Valley Fever, an infection caused by fungus in soil, and will require daily medication.

The Humane Society says it is waiving the adoption fee for the family that takes both pups home.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.