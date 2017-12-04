Arizona police raise money for woman whose cash was stolen

GLENDALE, Ariz. (WSVN) — Police in Arizona raised $1,000 for a woman who had the money she took out to pay her bills stolen.

According to Fox 10, the 60-year-old woman left $160 in an envelope on the counter at a Walgreens. The cash was supposed to be used to pay for her electric and phone bills.

By the time the woman realized what had happened and returned to the store, the cash had been stolen.

Surveillance video showed another woman purchasing beer and leaving the store with the victim’s envelope.

The victim filed a police report, telling Glendale Police Officer Bill Downey that she would have to work extra shifts to recoup the money. Downey decided he wanted to help her, so he asked other officers for donations, eventually raising $1,000 for the woman.

After police and local media shared the story, the suspect turned herself in to police.

Theft suspect from theft at the store has been arrested. We #thank the #community for standing with us. pic.twitter.com/IDUYRY4B1c — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) November 30, 2017

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.