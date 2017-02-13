Apple’s new iPhone could cost over $1,000

(WSVN) - Apple’s upcoming iPhone may come along with sticker shock to loyal users.

The company’s 10th anniversary edition of the phone, expected to be released later this year, could cost over $1,000, according to Fox News.

Fast Company said the phone is expected to be the “ultimate iPhone” packed with many pricey features, including a new OLED display. That alone would push the price higher, since OLED will cost Apple twice as much as the current iPhone’s LCD display.

Crossing the 4-digit threshold isn’t much of a stretch, considering the 256 GB version of the iPhone 7 Plus retails for $969.

Fast Company says the upcoming iPhone 8 could also get a new name: iPhone X, to designate the 10th anniversary of the phone.

If accurate, the $1,000 (or more) price tag would put the phone in the same range as Apple’s popular MacBook computer line, which starts at $999.

According to Fox News, the phone will most likely be released in the late summer or fall of 2017. In the meantime, sources say Apple is likely testing early prototype versions of future phones, and moving to procur as many OLED displays as they can.

