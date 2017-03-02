Apple reportedly changing charging cable … again

(WSVN) - Just when we all switched charging cables in order to plug-in our new iPhone 7s, Apple has thrown us a curve ball — the company is reportedly changing their charging cable … again.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple will ditch the Lightning connector on the upcoming iPhone 8 in favor of the industry’s standard USB Type-C connector.

The new charging cable, which is expected to be released in September, will reportedly come with a curved iPhone that lacks a physical home button, the Journal reported.

Although the switch may sound like a nuisance to some, switching to a USB-C charger comes with a perk. Since it is the industry standard, meaning it is already being used by Samsung and Microsoft, iPhone users will be able swap charging cables with even their Samsung Galaxy-using co-worker.

Solidarity, at last!

