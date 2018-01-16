Apple now hiring for work-from-home positions

MIAMI (WSVN) - If you want a job at Apple, discount on Apple products and the luxury of working at home, the tech company may be your ideal employer.

According to the company’s official job posting, both full-time and part-time Apple At Home Advisors are being hired to aid with customer care. The website explains:

If you love exploring the ways technology helps you do all your favorite things, you’ll probably be great at sharing your knowledge with others. That’s what you’ll do every day as an Apple At Home Advisor. And with each customer conversation you have, it becomes clear: You’re not just supporting technology. You’re supporting people.

The job requires the advisor to respond to customer issues regarding products and services. The company provides an iMac to each worker, along with several weeks of training. Employees must have their own high-speed internet connection, for which Apple says it will reimburse costs.

However, Apple says working from home may not be a great fit for some.

“Working from home isn’t for everyone, but if you’re confident, disciplined, and self-motivated, home can be a place where work and life don’t clash — they collaborate,” the job listing reads.

The three different kinds of positions being offered are an At Home Advisor, At Home Team Manager and At Home Area Manager. As of publication, the full-time positions seek applicants fluent in Brazilian/Portuguese. However, part-time work-from-home positions with no language requirement are available for those currently enrolled in multiple universities across the country.

Both full-time and part-time employees receive a benefits package, including paid time off and product discounts, Apple said.

For more information on the positions available, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.